First flights

At the end of July, storks begin their first flights. It's not easy activity. To encourage their offspring to be independent, the parents stop feeding them and encourage them to fly. I observed the nest for a few days. At first, there were only attempts, but yesterday one of them took the plunge and flew. The adult stork flew by periodically, encouraging the second to fly, but he wasn't ready yet. This morning, the nest was empty, indicating that the second youngster had also taken the plunge. I took this shot in the evening when the youngsters were in the nest, and one of them was taking off, and the other would soon do the same. They glided over the nest for quite a while before returning safely. Now they have about a month to gain strength and practice before the long flight to Africa.