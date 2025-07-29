Previous
First flights by haskar
Photo 2975

First flights

At the end of July, storks begin their first flights. It's not easy activity. To encourage their offspring to be independent, the parents stop feeding them and encourage them to fly. I observed the nest for a few days. At first, there were only attempts, but yesterday one of them took the plunge and flew. The adult stork flew by periodically, encouraging the second to fly, but he wasn't ready yet. This morning, the nest was empty, indicating that the second youngster had also taken the plunge. I took this shot in the evening when the youngsters were in the nest, and one of them was taking off, and the other would soon do the same. They glided over the nest for quite a while before returning safely. Now they have about a month to gain strength and practice before the long flight to Africa.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
815% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful to read your words… & fabulous capture
July 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact