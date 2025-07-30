Sign up
Previous
Photo 2976
Organs in the church in Tykocin
The organ was recently renovated. Organ concerts are held on Saturdays and Sundays. On sunny days, when the sun streams through the overhead skylights, the organ looks magnificent.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
2
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
30th July 2025 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
organ
Beverley
ace
Wow this sooo beautiful…gorgeous historic details & colours
July 31st, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this intricate and beautiful organ. The colours are amazing.
July 31st, 2025
