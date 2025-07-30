Previous
Organs in the church in Tykocin
Organs in the church in Tykocin

The organ was recently renovated. Organ concerts are held on Saturdays and Sundays. On sunny days, when the sun streams through the overhead skylights, the organ looks magnificent.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
Beverley ace
Wow this sooo beautiful…gorgeous historic details & colours
July 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this intricate and beautiful organ. The colours are amazing.
July 31st, 2025  
