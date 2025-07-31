Previous
Morning in the swamps by haskar
Photo 2977

Morning in the swamps

It was a very thick fog. As the sun rose, the fog dissipated. You could already see the faint outlines of trees. Another half hour and all that remained of the fog was morning dew.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
815% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful atmospheric capture...great light
August 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact