Garlic by haskar
This is my favorite flower
haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Diana ace
It is amazing, wonderful capture of these beautiful shapes and textures.
August 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely image, neat background, colors
August 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
- Favourite and such a beautiful image against such wonderful background ! fav
August 5th, 2025  
