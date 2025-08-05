Sign up
Previous
Photo 2982
Garlic
This is my favorite flower
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
3
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
5th August 2025 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
Diana
ace
It is amazing, wonderful capture of these beautiful shapes and textures.
August 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Lovely image, neat background, colors
August 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
- Favourite and such a beautiful image against such wonderful background ! fav
August 5th, 2025
