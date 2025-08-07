Previous
Sunrise by haskar
Photo 2984

Sunrise

It was supposed to be sunny, but clouds rolled in shortly after sunrise. The day was warm and windless. Perfect for macro photography.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Nigel Rogers ace
Good atmospheric shot though
August 8th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely
August 8th, 2025  
Wylie ace
the wind always come up the moment you put the macro lens on!
August 8th, 2025  
