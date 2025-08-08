Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2985
The longhorn beetle
The tansy is blooming and is visited by many insects that like to bathe in the pollen.
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
8th August 2025 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
beetle
,
meadow
Diana
ace
A stunning capture of this beautiful and new to me critter.
August 10th, 2025
