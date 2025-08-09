Sign up
Photo 2986
Morning fog
Beautiful natural surroundings, and I've developed a migraine. I took a few photos but avoided the computer. Things are better now, but it's time to head home.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
3689
photos
248
followers
207
following
Tags
morning
,
fog
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous image. So sorry about the migraine though. :-(
August 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful vibe. I hope bt now you are feeling better.
August 10th, 2025
