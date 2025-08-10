Sign up
Previous
Photo 2987
Takeoff
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
5
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3690
photos
248
followers
207
following
818% complete
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
2981
2982
2983
2984
131
2985
2986
2987
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
9th August 2025 7:47am
Tags
close-up
,
butterfly
,
meadow
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Neat!
August 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A wonderful Whizz bang…
August 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun
August 10th, 2025
Linda Godwin
They are so fast and whirling
August 10th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
haha
August 10th, 2025
