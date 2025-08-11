Previous
Landscape under the full moon by haskar
Photo 2988

Landscape under the full moon

Another shot from my trip. I was waiting for the moon to rise, but there were clouds, so I gave up. And suddenly the clouds cleared, and this is what I got.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Christine Sztukowski
Very romantic
August 11th, 2025  
Dianne
Lovely.
August 11th, 2025  
Christina
Very nice
August 11th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
gorgeous!
August 11th, 2025  
*lynn
wonderful night shot
August 11th, 2025  
Rob Z
It could just be a wonderfull watercolour.painting!
August 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
August 11th, 2025  
