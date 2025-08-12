Previous
A hot afternoon in the city by haskar
A hot afternoon in the city

The heatwave is back. It's supposed to be very hot until Sunday.
haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Andy Oz ace
What a perfect capture, love it!
August 12th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Great timing!
August 12th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
What a great capture.
August 12th, 2025  
