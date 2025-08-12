Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2989
A hot afternoon in the city
The heatwave is back. It's supposed to be very hot until Sunday.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
3
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3692
photos
248
followers
207
following
818% complete
View this month »
2982
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
Latest from all albums
2983
2984
131
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
12th August 2025 7:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
action
,
fun
,
silhouette
,
heat
Andy Oz
ace
What a perfect capture, love it!
August 12th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Great timing!
August 12th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
What a great capture.
August 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close