Photo 2991
Morning web check
This spider builds webs not for hunting, but for communication. This allows it to move quickly through dense vegetation.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
spider
close-up
Suzanne
ace
What a great shot!
August 14th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yikes ! they do travel fast ! ( and give me the creeps! ) but an excellent capture !
August 14th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Amazing close-up
August 14th, 2025
