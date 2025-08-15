Sign up
Previous
Photo 2992
An evening
An evening stroll through Warsaw's Old Town. It was too hot during the day.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
4
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3695
photos
247
followers
206
following
819% complete
View this month »
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
15th August 2025 8:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
blue-hour
Suzanne
ace
Lovely evening shot!
August 15th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Pretty evening light
August 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely in the cool of the evening !
August 15th, 2025
Heather
ace
Love the light in this shot! I hope your heat wave ends soon! Fav
August 15th, 2025
