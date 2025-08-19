Previous
Pinus sylvestris by haskar
Pinus sylvestris

Young shoot with buds. Pine and birch trees began to grow on the heath.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

haskar

@haskar
Diana ace
Fascinating capture and beginning of new growth.
August 21st, 2025  
