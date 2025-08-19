Sign up
Photo 2996
Pinus sylvestris
Young shoot with buds. Pine and birch trees began to grow on the heath.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views 3
3
Comments 1
1
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
19th August 2025 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
close-up
,
buds
Diana
ace
Fascinating capture and beginning of new growth.
August 21st, 2025
