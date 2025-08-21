Sign up
Photo 2998
Narrow stairs
This is the entrance to the church tower in Złotoryja. There were 207 steps to climb, and at the top, a beautiful view of the surrounding area awaited.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
21st August 2025 11:06am
Tags
light
,
tower
,
stair
