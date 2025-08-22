Sign up
Previous
Photo 2999
Landscape in a distorting mirror
Reflections in the Kaczawa River. There was very little water due to the drought. I returned home tonight and will try to catch up.
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
reflection
river
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool
August 23rd, 2025
Brian
ace
Beautiful
August 23rd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Did you have a drone to capture this - incredible!
August 23rd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Wow!
August 23rd, 2025
