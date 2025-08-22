Previous
Landscape in a distorting mirror by haskar
Landscape in a distorting mirror

Reflections in the Kaczawa River. There was very little water due to the drought. I returned home tonight and will try to catch up.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Joan Robillard ace
Cool
August 23rd, 2025  
Brian ace
Beautiful
August 23rd, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Did you have a drone to capture this - incredible!
August 23rd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Wow!
August 23rd, 2025  
