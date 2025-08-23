Previous
Mantis by haskar
Mantis

Another one from the heathlands. Praying mantises are very rare in Poland, occurring only in the southwestern part of the country. This was my first encounter with this insect. And I didn't find it myself; a friend showed it to me.
haskar

Issi Bannerman ace
It's extremely well camouflaged - wonderful capture.
August 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, wonderful light and tones.
August 24th, 2025  
