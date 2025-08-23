Sign up
Previous
Photo 3000
Mantis
Another one from the heathlands. Praying mantises are very rare in Poland, occurring only in the southwestern part of the country. This was my first encounter with this insect. And I didn't find it myself; a friend showed it to me.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3705
photos
247
followers
206
following
821% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
18th August 2025 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
close-up
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's extremely well camouflaged - wonderful capture.
August 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, wonderful light and tones.
August 24th, 2025
