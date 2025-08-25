Sign up
Photo 3002
View from the church tower.
Złotoryja (Goldberg) is the oldest town in Poland. It was granted city rights in 1211 as a mining settlement. When gold ran out, basalt and copper were mined. Today, the town is famous for its hand-painted Christmas baubles.
25th August 2025
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
town
,
view
Margaret Brown
What a wonderful birds-eye view!
August 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
August 25th, 2025
Shirley
A fabulous view
August 25th, 2025
