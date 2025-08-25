Previous
View from the church tower.

Złotoryja (Goldberg) is the oldest town in Poland. It was granted city rights in 1211 as a mining settlement. When gold ran out, basalt and copper were mined. Today, the town is famous for its hand-painted Christmas baubles.
haskar

Margaret Brown ace
What a wonderful birds-eye view!
August 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 25th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A fabulous view
August 25th, 2025  
