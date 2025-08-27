Sign up
Photo 3004
Busy bee
Today I was in the heather near Warsaw. It's not very extensive, but it's blooming. It looked beautiful, and you could hear the buzzing of bees everywhere.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3709
photos
247
followers
206
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
27th August 2025 5:21pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bee
close-up
heather
Shirley
ace
A lovely detailed image fav
August 27th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Fantastic!
August 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
August 27th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Fabulous shot and details
August 27th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Fantastic capture
August 27th, 2025
