Busy bee by haskar
Busy bee

Today I was in the heather near Warsaw. It's not very extensive, but it's blooming. It looked beautiful, and you could hear the buzzing of bees everywhere.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

haskar

Shirley ace
A lovely detailed image fav
August 27th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Fantastic!
August 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
August 27th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Fabulous shot and details
August 27th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Fantastic capture
August 27th, 2025  
