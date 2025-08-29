Sign up
Photo 3006
Job's tears
I liked the name of this grass and its appearance
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
5
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
29th August 2025 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
close-up
Kathy
ace
Not familiar with this plant. I like the soft focus on the background.
August 29th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's so pretty
August 29th, 2025
Kate
ace
Super composition and focus
August 29th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautifully captured
August 29th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Beautifully capture fav
August 29th, 2025
