Previous
Photo 3008
In the treetops
Yesterday at the zoo, I was very lucky. This red panda was hidden among the leaves at the top of a tree, barely visible. Then, suddenly, the setting sun illuminated it, and everything became visible.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning!
August 31st, 2025
Diane
ace
Amazing shot!
August 31st, 2025
Shirley
ace
Wonderful fav
August 31st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow….so beautiful to see….
August 31st, 2025
