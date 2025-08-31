Previous
In the treetops by haskar
In the treetops

Yesterday at the zoo, I was very lucky. This red panda was hidden among the leaves at the top of a tree, barely visible. Then, suddenly, the setting sun illuminated it, and everything became visible.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

haskar

Judith Johnson ace
Stunning!
August 31st, 2025  
Diane ace
Amazing shot!
August 31st, 2025  
Shirley ace
Wonderful fav
August 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow….so beautiful to see….
August 31st, 2025  
