Previous
Photo 3009
The rose hip in golden hour
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3715
photos
247
followers
206
following
824% complete
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
3003
134
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
1st September 2025 7:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
close-up
,
autumn
,
golden-hour
