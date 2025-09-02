Previous
Leaf by haskar
This isn't autumn, it's drought. It's raining everywhere, yet here we have constant heat and no rainfall.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Kate ace
Tells a story
September 2nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great textures...That is happening in Seattle too.
September 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sadness as the drought plays havoc with nature ! Great capture - fav
September 2nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh that's an amazing process of drying out
September 2nd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
September 2nd, 2025  
