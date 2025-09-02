Sign up
Photo 3010
Leaf
This isn't autumn, it's drought. It's raining everywhere, yet here we have constant heat and no rainfall.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
2nd September 2025 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
pattern
,
colour
Kate
ace
Tells a story
September 2nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great textures...That is happening in Seattle too.
September 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sadness as the drought plays havoc with nature ! Great capture - fav
September 2nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh that's an amazing process of drying out
September 2nd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
September 2nd, 2025
