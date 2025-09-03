Previous
After the rain by haskar
After the rain

Yesterday I complained about the lack of rain. Well, this morning it rained a bit. I guess I have to complain some more, but for now I'm enjoying the rain.
haskar

ace
@haskar
Margaret Brown ace
What a beauty!
September 3rd, 2025  
