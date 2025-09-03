Sign up
Previous
Photo 3011
After the rain
Yesterday I complained about the lack of rain. Well, this morning it rained a bit. I guess I have to complain some more, but for now I'm enjoying the rain.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3717
photos
247
followers
206
following
824% complete
View this month »
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
3010
3011
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
3rd September 2025 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
close-up
,
raindrop
Margaret Brown
ace
What a beauty!
September 3rd, 2025
