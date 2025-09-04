Sign up
Previous
Photo 3012
A caterpillar on a buckthorn
I liked this S line.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
7
7
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3718
photos
247
followers
206
following
825% complete
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
4th September 2025 2:12pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
close-up
,
autumn
,
caterpillar
,
line
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a super find and macro shot - so much detail ! fav
September 4th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderfully hairy too!
September 4th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸
ace
Great macro of this fuzzy caterpillar!
September 4th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful macro of this furry monster!
September 4th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Fabulous
September 4th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Fabulous fav
September 4th, 2025
JudyC
ace
Wow! Just Wow! Fav.
September 4th, 2025
