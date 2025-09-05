Previous
Autumn meadow by haskar
Autumn meadow

There should still be some autumn flowers, but the drought has stopped the vegetation. I took this in high key because it looks a bit more cheerful.
haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beverley ace
It’s beautiful…
September 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! Magical capture.
September 5th, 2025  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
September 5th, 2025  
