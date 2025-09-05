Sign up
Photo 3013
Autumn meadow
There should still be some autumn flowers, but the drought has stopped the vegetation. I took this in high key because it looks a bit more cheerful.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
autumn
,
meadow
,
high-key
Beverley
ace
It’s beautiful…
September 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! Magical capture.
September 5th, 2025
carol white
ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
September 5th, 2025
