Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3014
Fountain
A bit of fun with light and color. This is a double exposure. I tried to maintain the same frame, even though the shot is handheld. One shot is set to bring everything into focus, and the next to blur.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3721
photos
247
followers
206
following
825% complete
View this month »
3007
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
Latest from all albums
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
135
3013
3014
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
6th September 2025 7:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fountain
,
colour
,
double-exposure
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close