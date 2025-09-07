Previous
Instead of a lunar eclipse by haskar
Instead of a lunar eclipse

There was supposed to be a lunar eclipse today. Unfortunately, the eastern sky was very cloudy, making it impossible to observe the phenomenon.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beverley
This is pretty awesome…. Great colours and great end in sight…
September 7th, 2025  
Andy Oz
Definitely more colourful than a lunar eclipse. I like!
September 7th, 2025  
Shirley
Awesome
September 7th, 2025  
Heather
Great light trails taking us to the horizon! Fav
September 7th, 2025  
