Previous
Photo 3015
Instead of a lunar eclipse
There was supposed to be a lunar eclipse today. Unfortunately, the eastern sky was very cloudy, making it impossible to observe the phenomenon.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
4
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Tags
road
,
light
,
city
,
blue-hour
Beverley
ace
This is pretty awesome…. Great colours and great end in sight…
September 7th, 2025
Andy Oz
ace
Definitely more colourful than a lunar eclipse. I like!
September 7th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Awesome
September 7th, 2025
Heather
ace
Great light trails taking us to the horizon! Fav
September 7th, 2025
