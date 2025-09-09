Previous
Autumn colors by haskar
Autumn colors

Viburnum is a beautiful ornamental plant with spectacular inflorescences, colorful fruit and attractive foliage.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

haskar

I love the focus and colors.
September 9th, 2025  
The color and tones are just gorgeous!
September 9th, 2025  
Beautiful shot. It feels like autumn.
September 9th, 2025  
Lovely...nice focus, dof
September 9th, 2025  
what fabulous colours and dof
September 9th, 2025  
gorgeous
September 9th, 2025  
