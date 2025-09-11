Previous
An old linden tree in the park by haskar
An old linden tree in the park

I like the details of the bark and the multitude of spiderwebs.
haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
