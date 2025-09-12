Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3020
Fungi on a fallen tree
This fungi was very small but stood out in shape and color.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3727
photos
247
followers
206
following
827% complete
View this month »
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
12th September 2025 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
shape
,
fungi
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha! it looks rather like an angry oyster ! ( or is my imagination in over-drive again !! ) A lovely find of textures and colour tones ! fav
September 12th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh that is fantastic!
September 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close