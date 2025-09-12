Previous
Fungi on a fallen tree by haskar
Photo 3020

Fungi on a fallen tree

This fungi was very small but stood out in shape and color.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beryl Lloyd
Ha! it looks rather like an angry oyster ! ( or is my imagination in over-drive again !! ) A lovely find of textures and colour tones ! fav
September 12th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
oooh that is fantastic!
September 12th, 2025  
