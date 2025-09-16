Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3024
Autumn leaf
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3732
photos
247
followers
206
following
828% complete
View this month »
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
Latest from all albums
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
136
3023
3024
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
16th September 2025 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
textures
carol white
ace
Lovely details and capture. Fav 😊
September 16th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely details and low key capture
September 16th, 2025
365 Project
close