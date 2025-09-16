Previous
Autumn leaf by haskar
Photo 3024

Autumn leaf

16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
828% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
Lovely details and capture. Fav 😊
September 16th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely details and low key capture
September 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact