Previous
Photo 3025
In the blue hour
Fountain in the Saxon Garden in Warsaw
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
5
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3733
photos
247
followers
206
following
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3019
3020
3021
3022
136
3023
3024
3025
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
17th September 2025 6:11pm
park
fountain
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
September 17th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
I love the gold highlights!
September 17th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous!
September 17th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Isn't that beautiful
September 17th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Lovely capture
September 17th, 2025
