In the blue hour by haskar
In the blue hour

Fountain in the Saxon Garden in Warsaw
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
September 17th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
I love the gold highlights!
September 17th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous!
September 17th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Isn't that beautiful
September 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely capture
September 17th, 2025  
