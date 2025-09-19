Sign up
Previous
Photo 3027
Converging lines
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
4
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3735
photos
247
followers
205
following
829% complete
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
3021
3022
136
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
18th September 2025 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
leaf
,
textures
Shirley
ace
A fabulous image. of converging lines great in b&w fav
September 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Such an interesting image!
September 19th, 2025
Heather
ace
Great depth to these lines! Works really well in b/w! Fav
September 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
September 19th, 2025
