Photo 3028
Photo 3028
Light catcher
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
8
9
haskar
ace
haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3736
photos
247
followers
205
following
829% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
8
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
20th September 2025 11:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fern
,
backlight
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous image.
September 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely fern frond.
September 20th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of the light on the frond.
September 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super capture…
September 20th, 2025
Janice
ace
Beautiful
September 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding.
September 20th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Stunning
September 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning ! fav
September 20th, 2025
