Autumn colours by haskar
Autumn colours

Witch hazel is such a wonderful plant. In winter, it smells wonderful and then blooms early and beautifully. And in autumn, its leaves shimmer with colour.
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the golden tones of Autumn ,- beautiful light and colours ! fav
September 22nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how beautiful that orange is amazing
September 22nd, 2025  
