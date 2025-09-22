Sign up
Photo 3030
Autumn colours
Witch hazel is such a wonderful plant. In winter, it smells wonderful and then blooms early and beautifully. And in autumn, its leaves shimmer with colour.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
2
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the golden tones of Autumn ,- beautiful light and colours ! fav
September 22nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how beautiful that orange is amazing
September 22nd, 2025
