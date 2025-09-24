Sign up
Previous
Photo 3032
Just a little bit more and they will fall
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3740
photos
246
followers
204
following
830% complete
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
25th September 2025 5:42pm
Tags
autumn
,
pov
,
chestnut
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely conkers season, when we were kids we loved collecting them
September 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
They are so gorgeous…
September 24th, 2025
