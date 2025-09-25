Sign up
Previous
Photo 3033
half and half
Aspen tree
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3741
photos
246
followers
204
following
830% complete
View this month »
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
25th September 2025 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
autumn
,
textures
,
half-and-half
Zilli~
ace
Great contrasting colors
September 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Ooo! I see the face and profiles of three green men in that tree. =)
September 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful contrast of colour, textures and shapes in the two halves. - fav
September 25th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely!
September 25th, 2025
