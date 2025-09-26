Sign up
Photo 3034
Seed cones
Chinese thuja and its cones. They are still immature, but I like their shape.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
OM-5
cone
close-up
shape
Babs
ace
So unusual what an interesting shape
September 26th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so good!
September 26th, 2025
Heather
ace
Pretty blues amid all the greens! I have never seen these before. What a great shape! Fav
September 26th, 2025
