Seed cones by haskar
Photo 3034

Seed cones

Chinese thuja and its cones. They are still immature, but I like their shape.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Babs ace
So unusual what an interesting shape
September 26th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so good!
September 26th, 2025  
Heather ace
Pretty blues amid all the greens! I have never seen these before. What a great shape! Fav
September 26th, 2025  
