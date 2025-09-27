Previous
And there is nothing left to eat by haskar
And there is nothing left to eat

27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
gloria jones ace
Superb.
September 27th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Fabulous details
September 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
A marvelous macro and details.
September 27th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Which way is it going ? :-) Hard to tell. Great capture.
September 27th, 2025  
haskar ace
@jerzyfotos The head is at the top. There you'll find three pairs of legs ending in claws. The rest are sliding prolegs.
September 27th, 2025  
