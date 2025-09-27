Sign up
Previous
Photo 3035
And there is nothing left to eat
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
5
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3743
photos
246
followers
204
following
831% complete
View this month »
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
27th September 2025 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
caterpillar
gloria jones
ace
Superb.
September 27th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Fabulous details
September 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
A marvelous macro and details.
September 27th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Which way is it going ? :-) Hard to tell. Great capture.
September 27th, 2025
haskar
ace
@jerzyfotos
The head is at the top. There you'll find three pairs of legs ending in claws. The rest are sliding prolegs.
September 27th, 2025
