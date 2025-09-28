Previous
In the forest. by haskar
Photo 3036

In the forest.

We're in the midst of a collective autumn mushroom picking spree. This beautiful boletus has gone unnoticed. It's very large – the cap diameter is about 30 cm. It's old and probably inedible, but it looks so beautiful in the forest.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

haskar


I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Zilli~ ace
Lovely capture
September 28th, 2025  
Hazel ace
I love your shot!
September 28th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely pov!
September 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Superb find and capture.
September 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful find !
September 28th, 2025  
