Previous
Photo 3036
In the forest.
We're in the midst of a collective autumn mushroom picking spree. This beautiful boletus has gone unnoticed. It's very large – the cap diameter is about 30 cm. It's old and probably inedible, but it looks so beautiful in the forest.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
5
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3744
photos
245
followers
203
following
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
27th September 2025 4:55pm
Tags
autumn
,
forest
,
fungus
Zilli~
ace
Lovely capture
September 28th, 2025
Hazel
ace
I love your shot!
September 28th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely pov!
September 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Superb find and capture.
September 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful find !
September 28th, 2025
