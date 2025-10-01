Previous
Aconitum firmum by haskar
Photo 3039

Aconitum firmum

A beautiful but very dangerous plant. The entire plant is poisonous, but the root and seeds are most potent. Initially, it has a stimulating effect, but after a while, it paralyzes.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Gorgeous and like how you gave a slight unsettled quality with side softness. Easy Fav
October 1st, 2025  
