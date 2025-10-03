Sign up
Photo 3041
UFO
It looks like a jellyfish but it's a mushroom cap.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
7
2
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
2nd October 2025 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
textures
,
fungus
JackieR
ace
Well spotted
October 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
October 3rd, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool, I agree it sorta looks like a jellyfish
October 3rd, 2025
Lesley
ace
That’s a beauty
October 3rd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Wow agree it does look like a jelly fish great detail
October 3rd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow so thin!
October 3rd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Yes I thought it might be a mushroom. It's almost blue! Such a lovely shot
October 3rd, 2025
