UFO by haskar
Photo 3041

UFO

It looks like a jellyfish but it's a mushroom cap.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
833% complete

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Well spotted
October 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
October 3rd, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Cool, I agree it sorta looks like a jellyfish
October 3rd, 2025  
Lesley ace
That’s a beauty
October 3rd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Wow agree it does look like a jelly fish great detail
October 3rd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow so thin!
October 3rd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Yes I thought it might be a mushroom. It's almost blue! Such a lovely shot
October 3rd, 2025  
