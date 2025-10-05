Sign up
Previous
Photo 3043
Let's learn from our elders
Today I was at the Bread Festival. There were many folk artists teaching those interested about regional crafts. This boy was learning how to weave wicker baskets.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
6
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
festival
,
people
Krista Marson
ace
You got me at Bread Festival.
October 5th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great shot and the lad actually looks interested.
October 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful candid
October 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful geometry
October 5th, 2025
Linda Godwin
The youngster really seems to be paying attention. Nice candid!
October 5th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A cool shot the boy looks so absorb in task .
October 5th, 2025
