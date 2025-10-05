Previous
Let's learn from our elders by haskar
Photo 3043

Let's learn from our elders

Today I was at the Bread Festival. There were many folk artists teaching those interested about regional crafts. This boy was learning how to weave wicker baskets.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
833% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
You got me at Bread Festival.
October 5th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great shot and the lad actually looks interested.
October 5th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful candid
October 5th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful geometry
October 5th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
The youngster really seems to be paying attention. Nice candid!
October 5th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A cool shot the boy looks so absorb in task .
October 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact