Photo 3044
White dots
This is a close-up of the plumage of a male satyr tragopan.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
4th October 2025 11:29am
Privacy
Public
Tags
close-up
abstract
Beverley
ace
The most exquisite capture…sooo brilliant
these birds are spectacular…
October 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful patterns!
October 6th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
Fantastic, love the abstract quality too.
October 6th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat details
October 6th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
How cool
October 6th, 2025
