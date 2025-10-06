Previous
White dots by haskar
White dots

This is a close-up of the plumage of a male satyr tragopan.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beverley ace
The most exquisite capture…sooo brilliant
these birds are spectacular…
October 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful patterns!
October 6th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
Fantastic, love the abstract quality too.
October 6th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat details
October 6th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
How cool
October 6th, 2025  
