Previous
Photo 3046
Better together
Found in the forest on a fallen tree among the moss.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3046
Tags
close-up
,
autumn
,
fungus
Zilli~
ace
Beautifully captured
October 8th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Love it
October 8th, 2025
Linda Godwin
fantastic grouping
October 8th, 2025
