Lime tree alley by haskar
Photo 3048

Lime tree alley

This is the road to the airport. It's lined with linden trees. In autumn, the leaves are a wonderful yellow.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

haskar

@haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful fall capture
October 10th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Trees are so full and colorful!l
October 10th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful bright journey to & from the airport… gorgeous colours
October 10th, 2025  
