Previous
Photo 3048
Lime tree alley
This is the road to the airport. It's lined with linden trees. In autumn, the leaves are a wonderful yellow.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
tree
,
autumn
,
colour
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful fall capture
October 10th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Trees are so full and colorful!l
October 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful bright journey to & from the airport… gorgeous colours
October 10th, 2025
