Autumn in the city by haskar
Autumn in the city

It's very cloudy here, even though it's not raining. And for a moment, the sun peeked out from behind the clouds and illuminated the autumn trees.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

haskar

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely light onto the golden hues of the Autumn trees , and under such a n ominous sky !
October 13th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely autumn scene and darkening clouds. Fav 😊
October 13th, 2025  
