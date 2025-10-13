Sign up
Photo 3051
Autumn in the city
It's very cloudy here, even though it's not raining. And for a moment, the sun peeked out from behind the clouds and illuminated the autumn trees.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
autumn
,
city
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely light onto the golden hues of the Autumn trees , and under such a n ominous sky !
October 13th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely autumn scene and darkening clouds. Fav 😊
October 13th, 2025
