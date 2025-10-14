Sign up
Previous
Photo 3052
When the sun comes out from behind the clouds
Oak leaves illuminated by the sun.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3760
photos
244
followers
202
following
836% complete
View this month »
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
14th October 2025 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
colour
gloria jones
ace
Nice sunburst capture
October 14th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderful backlighting and sunburst
October 14th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 14th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Nice colors and light
October 14th, 2025
