When the sun comes out from behind the clouds

Oak leaves illuminated by the sun.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
gloria jones ace
Nice sunburst capture
October 14th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful backlighting and sunburst
October 14th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 14th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Nice colors and light
October 14th, 2025  
