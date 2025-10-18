Sign up
Photo 3056
Autumn impression
Today, after many days of cloud cover, we finally have rain. It's been raining all day and the wind is strong.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
4
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3764
photos
244
followers
202
following
837% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
18th October 2025 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
icm
Sylvia
ace
Love the hues in this ICM
October 18th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Wonderful and causes my imagination to wonder
October 18th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
New impressionist feel to it
October 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Made a beautiful abstract!
October 18th, 2025
