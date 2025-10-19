Sign up
Photo 3057
Atumn
Today was a beautiful, sunny day. However, I was very busy. My family is arriving this evening and will be staying with me until Wednesday. I hope I'll find some time to comment.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3765
photos
244
followers
202
following
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
19th October 2025 4:04pm
web
,
autumn
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super close-up even down to the strands of cob-web, light , and bokeh ! fav Enjoy your family stay
October 19th, 2025
